Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Lose Control” takes control of a #1 position that previously belonged to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather.”

“Lose Control” received ~15,860 spins during the March 31-April 6 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,049.

“Feather” falls to #2 this week, as Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops a place to #3.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rises two levels to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” dips one place to #5.