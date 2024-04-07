Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Officially Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” continues its rapid ascent up the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The second “Eternal Sunshine” single officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s edition of the listing. Specifically, it rises three places to a new high of #10.

“we can’t be friends” received ~7,896 spins during the March 31-April 6 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,042.

“we can’t be friends,” the follow-up to Ariana’s “yes, and?,” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.