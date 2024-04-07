in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Officially Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” joins pop’s Top 10.

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends | videos screenshot | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” continues its rapid ascent up the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The second “Eternal Sunshine” single officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s edition of the listing. Specifically, it rises three places to a new high of #10.

“we can’t be friends” received ~7,896 spins during the March 31-April 6 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,042.

“we can’t be friends,” the follow-up to Ariana’s “yes, and?,” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

ariana grandewe can't be friends

