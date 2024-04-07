Parker McCollum’s “Burn It Down” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Country radio has a new #1 song, and it comes from Parker McCollum.

The artist’s “Burn It Down” rises three places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, seizing a throne that last belonged to Chayce Beckham’s “23.” That song falls outside of the Top 10 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Burn It Down” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 31-April 6 tracking period.

Morgan Wallen’s “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” holds at #2 this week, while Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” stays at #3.

Tyler Hubbard’s “Back Then Right Now” rises two places to #4, while Jordan Davis’ “Tucson Too Late” moves up two spots to #5.