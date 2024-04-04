G-Eazy, Coi Leray, Kaliii Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1955 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guests Coi Leray, Kaliii, and G-Eazy perform on Thursday, April 4, 2024 -- (Photo by: Montserratt Correa/NBC)
Hours after releasing his new single “Femme Fatale (featuring Coi Leray & Kaliii),” G-Eazy joins his collaborators for a high-profile TV performance.
Indeed, the three artists take the stage on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance closes Thursday night’s broadcast, which also features appearances by Dr. Phil and Alex Edelman. Additionally, Jimmy hosts “Peep Quiz” and “Show Me Something Good” segments.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1955 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guests Coi Leray, G-Eazy, and Kaliii perform on Thursday, April 4, 2024 — (Photo by: Montserratt Correa/NBC)
