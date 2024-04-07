Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Selfish” seizes the throne from Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”
“Selfish” received ~5,764 spins during the March 31-April 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,036.
“Lose Control” takes #2 this week, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” holds at #3. Tate McRae’s “greedy” spends another week in the #4 position, and Taylor Swift’s enduring “Cruel Summer” rises a spot to #5 on the latest edition of the Mediabase Hot AC chart.
Comments
Loading…