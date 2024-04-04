in Hot On Social

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Mini Skirt, Shares Stunning Paris View In Latest Instagram Pictures

The singer and actress wows in her newest Instagram post.

Hailee Steinfeld shares an Instagram post from Paris

She may not deliver daily posts to her feed, but when she does share Instagram content, Hailee Steinfeld typically hits.

That was the case with Thursday post — a mini gallery of Steinfeld enjoying time in Paris.

With a leggy look by virtue of a cute mini skirt, Steinfeld looks gorgeous in the shots. So too does the view, which includes a nighttime shot of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“We’ll always have Paris,” notes Steinfeld in the caption, providing the obvious yet relevant “Casablanca” reference.

The new post follows.

hailee steinfeld

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

