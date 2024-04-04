Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Mini Skirt, Shares Stunning Paris View In Latest Instagram Pictures

She may not deliver daily posts to her feed, but when she does share Instagram content, Hailee Steinfeld typically hits.
That was the case with Thursday post — a mini gallery of Steinfeld enjoying time in Paris.
With a leggy look by virtue of a cute mini skirt, Steinfeld looks gorgeous in the shots. So too does the view, which includes a nighttime shot of the Eiffel Tower in the background.
“We’ll always have Paris,” notes Steinfeld in the caption, providing the obvious yet relevant “Casablanca” reference.
The new post follows.
