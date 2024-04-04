in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The song already hit #1 at the hot adult contemporary format.

Teddy Swims - Lose Control live video screenshot | Warner Music

Currently enjoying a multi-week reign atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” is set to reach #1 at another — even bigger — radio format.

Based on its performance through the first half of the March 31-April 6 tracking period, “Lose Control” should earn #1 on this week’s official Mediabase pop radio chart.

On a real-time basis, “Lose Control” is already within striking distance of Sabrina Carpenter’s two-week #1 “Feather.” Given its rate of gain and the Carpenter song’s corresponding week-over-week decline, it should have no trouble securing its victory by the close of tracking.

“Lose Control” has proven to be a legitimate breakthrough for Teddy Swims, reaching #1 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart.

lose controlteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Mini Skirt, Shares Stunning Paris View In Latest Instagram Pictures

G-Eazy, Coi Leray, Kaliii Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)