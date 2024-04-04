Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Currently enjoying a multi-week reign atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” is set to reach #1 at another — even bigger — radio format.

Based on its performance through the first half of the March 31-April 6 tracking period, “Lose Control” should earn #1 on this week’s official Mediabase pop radio chart.

On a real-time basis, “Lose Control” is already within striking distance of Sabrina Carpenter’s two-week #1 “Feather.” Given its rate of gain and the Carpenter song’s corresponding week-over-week decline, it should have no trouble securing its victory by the close of tracking.

“Lose Control” has proven to be a legitimate breakthrough for Teddy Swims, reaching #1 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart.