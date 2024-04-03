in TV News

The Rock, Roman Reigns Appear For Pre-WrestleMania Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They will team against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins this weekend.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1954 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pro wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Two days after participating in another thrilling WWE RAW ending, and three days prior to competing at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

No strangers to making individual appearances on the show, the WWE stars appeared together on Wednesday’s broadcast. Their appearance precedes their tag match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania.

Reigns will then defend his WWE Championship against Rhodes on Night Two.

The episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC — and also feature appearances by Emma Roberts and Grupo Frontera. First-look photos of the WWE stars’ appearance follow:

