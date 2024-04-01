in TV News

Katy Perry Appears Ready For Summer With Memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards Look

The music star and “American Idol” judge attended Monday’s show.

HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 1: Katy Perry attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

Spring only just began, but Katy Perry’s iHeartRadio Music Awards look reflected excitement for some summer beach time.

The pop star and “American Idol” judge arrived at the show wearing a slip over a black two-piece. The look showcased Perry’s iconic figure, leaving no doubt about the endurance of her reign as one of the best-looking celebrities.

Perry was one of several entertainment notables to attend Monday’s show, which celebrated radio and overall music achievement and took place at the Dolby Theater. FOX, which handled broadcasting duties, shared photos from Perry’s red carpet arrival.

HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 1: Katy Perry attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

