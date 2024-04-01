Latto Wears Short Red Outfit, Looks Stunning On iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 1: Latto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)
The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place Monday, and numerous high-profile musicians and entertainers are in attendance.
The guest list includes hip-hop artist Latto, who wowed during her time on the red carpet earlier Monday.
Latto rocked a very flattering red corset, looking beautiful while showcasing her famous curves. The look stood out even in a sea of memorable ones at Monday’s show.
Emanating from the Dolby Theater, the show is airing on FOX until 10PM ET. Photos from Latto’s red carpet walk follow.
iheartradio music awardslatto
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…