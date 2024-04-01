in TV News

Latto Wears Short Red Outfit, Looks Stunning On iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

The hip-hop star showed off her incredible figure on the iHeart red carpet.

HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 1: Latto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place Monday, and numerous high-profile musicians and entertainers are in attendance.

The guest list includes hip-hop artist Latto, who wowed during her time on the red carpet earlier Monday.

Latto rocked a very flattering red corset, looking beautiful while showcasing her famous curves. The look stood out even in a sea of memorable ones at Monday’s show.

Emanating from the Dolby Theater, the show is airing on FOX until 10PM ET. Photos from Latto’s red carpet walk follow.

HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 1: Latto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)
HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 1: Latto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

iheartradio music awardslatto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Shinedown, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Meghan Trainor & T-Pain, Djo, Madison Beer Top 30

Katy Perry Appears Ready For Summer With Memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards Look