Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” remains the biggest song at pop radio, securing a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Carpenter’s first chart-topper at the format, “Feather” received another ~15,750 spins during the March 24-30 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 236.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #2 this week, while Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” rises one spot to #3. Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” concurrently falls one place to #4.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” completes this week’s Top 5, spending another week in the #5 position.