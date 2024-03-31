in Music News

Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “Selfish” join this week’s Top 10.

Texas Hold Em lyric video screenshot | Columbia

After holding at #11 last week, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” jumps into the Top 10 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” also moves into that region of the listing.

Played ~9,463 times during the March 24-30 tracking period, “Selfish” jumps three places to #8. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 454 plays.

Also up three spots, “Selfish” secures #10 on this week’s pop chart. The Timberlake song received ~8,513 plays during the official tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 206 plays.

beyoncejustin timberlakeselfishTexas hold 'em

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chayce Beckham’s “23” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song