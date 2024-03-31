Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

After holding at #11 last week, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” jumps into the Top 10 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” also moves into that region of the listing.

Played ~9,463 times during the March 24-30 tracking period, “Selfish” jumps three places to #8. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 454 plays.

Also up three spots, “Selfish” secures #10 on this week’s pop chart. The Timberlake song received ~8,513 plays during the official tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 206 plays.