Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The Linkin Park single ascends to #1 this week.

Linkin Park - Papercuts cover, courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park scores a new #1 this week, as the band’s “Friendly Fire” climbs to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Friendly Fire” seizes the throne from Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill.”

The Linkin Park song received 2,684 spins during the March 24-30 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 83 plays, while giving “Friendly Fire” a small, 10-spin lead over the week’s #2 song.

“Neon Pill” occupies that #2 position this week.

Sum 41’s “Landmines” slides one spot to #3, while Green Day’s “Dilemma” climbs two places to #4. Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” currently declines one position to #5, despite posting a gain in airplay.

cage the elephantfriendly firegreen daylinkin parksum 41twenty one pilots

