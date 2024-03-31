Chayce Beckham’s “23” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Chayce Beckham’s “23” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “23” secures its #1 spot by posting the greatest number of Mediabase chart points for the March 24-30 tracking period. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for that window, netting ~9,010 spins (+2,038) and ~36.6 million audience impressions.
Morgan Wallen’s “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” holds at #2 this week, while Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” jumps three places to #3. Parker McCollum’s “Burn It Down” stays at #4, and HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” drops from #1 to #5.
Comments
Loading…