in TV News

The Rock and Roman Reigns Booked To Appear On April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They will appear in support of WrestleMania.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1787 -- Pictured: (l-r) WWE Superstar Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Days before they team against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The superstar entertainers, who have made multiple past, solo appearances on the show, will appear together on the Wednesday, April 3 “Tonight Show.”

That night’s broadcast will also include a chat with Emma Roberts, and a musical performance by Grupo Frontera. Complete upcoming listings follow:

Wednesday, March 27: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1949

Thursday, March 28: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Neal Brennan and musical guest MAX. Show #1950

Friday, March 29: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Dev Patel and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1951

Monday, April 1: Guests include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Sasha Alex Sloan. Show #1952

Tuesday, April 2: Guests include Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Dr. David Agus and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #1953

**Wednesday, April 3: Guests include Dwayne Johnson & Roman Reigns, Emma Roberts and musical guest Grupo Frontera. Show #1954

emma robertsjimmy fallonnbcroman reignsthe rockthe tonight showWrestleManiawwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kristen Stewart Joins Seth Meyers For Day Drinking Segment On “Late Night” (First Look)

Lizzy McAlpine Returns For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)