The Rock and Roman Reigns Booked To Appear On April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Days before they team against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The superstar entertainers, who have made multiple past, solo appearances on the show, will appear together on the Wednesday, April 3 “Tonight Show.”
That night’s broadcast will also include a chat with Emma Roberts, and a musical performance by Grupo Frontera. Complete upcoming listings follow:
Wednesday, March 27: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1949
Thursday, March 28: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Neal Brennan and musical guest MAX. Show #1950
Friday, March 29: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Dev Patel and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1951
Monday, April 1: Guests include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Sasha Alex Sloan. Show #1952
Tuesday, April 2: Guests include Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Dr. David Agus and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #1953
**Wednesday, April 3: Guests include Dwayne Johnson & Roman Reigns, Emma Roberts and musical guest Grupo Frontera. Show #1954
Comments
Loading…