Lizzy McAlpine Returns For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1949 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lizzy McAlpine performs on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In March 2023, Lizzy McAlpine took the stage for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
In March 2024, the artist returns to the program for another performance.
McAlpine delivers the musical performance on Wednesday’s edition of “Fallon,” taking the stage as anticipation for her album “Older” builds. That album launches on April 5.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Jerry Seinfeld and Logan Lerman. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; the Lizzy McAlpine performance should start at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow.
Comments
Loading…