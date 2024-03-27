in TV News

Kristen Stewart Joins Seth Meyers For Day Drinking Segment On “Late Night” (First Look)

Kristen Stewart goes day drinking on Tuesday night’s episode.

Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

During her recent interview appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Kristen Stewart revealed that she took part in a new edition of the program’s popular “day drinking” segment. That segment airs Tuesday night.

Indeed, Kristen joins Seth for a day at the bar — with drinks, darts, and other fun making the itinerary.

The segment airs as part of an episode that also features chats with Cecily Strong, Nicholas Galitzine, and Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kristen Stewart goes Day Drinking on Late Night (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

kristen stewartlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song