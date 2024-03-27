Kristen Stewart Joins Seth Meyers For Day Drinking Segment On “Late Night” (First Look)

During her recent interview appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Kristen Stewart revealed that she took part in a new edition of the program’s popular “day drinking” segment. That segment airs Tuesday night.

Indeed, Kristen joins Seth for a day at the bar — with drinks, darts, and other fun making the itinerary.

The segment airs as part of an episode that also features chats with Cecily Strong, Nicholas Galitzine, and Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.