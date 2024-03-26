in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Olivia Rodrigo’s new single dominantly ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

Olivia Rodrigo - obsessed video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo worries she’s “obsessed” with her lover’s ex, and pop radio is quite taken with the resulting single.

Picked up by a whopping 151 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “obsessed” dominantly ranks as the format’ most added song.

SZA’s “Saturn,” a new option for 24 stations, follows as second-most added.

Djo’s “End Of Beginning” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 16 new pickups. Each added by 15 stations, Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” and Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Muni Long’s “Made For Me” (13 adds, 6th-most), Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” (9 adds, 7th-most), Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Hayes Warner’s “Just A Girl (featuring Billy B & Kevin Rudolf)” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Knox’s “Not The 1975” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie).

