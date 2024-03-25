Shakira Appears In Sketch, Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1947 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 25, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To celebrate the release of “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” music sensation Shakira has a big role on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist first appears in the cold open, joining Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon for a sketch. Later, she joins Fallon for an interview.
Before leaving, she takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features interviews with Dakota Fanning and Mo Gilligan. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
First-look photos follow.
