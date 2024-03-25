in TV News

Shakira Appears In Sketch, Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Shakira has a big presence on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1947 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 25, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate the release of “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” music sensation Shakira has a big role on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first appears in the cold open, joining Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon for a sketch. Later, she joins Fallon for an interview.

Before leaving, she takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features interviews with Dakota Fanning and Mo Gilligan. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

First-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira with actress Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Lie Detector Cold Open” on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: Musical guest Shakira performs on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: Musical guest Shakira performs on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1947 — Pictured: Musical guest Shakira performs on Monday, March 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

drew barrymorejimmy fallonnbcshakirathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sasha Alex Sloan Scheduled To Perform On April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”