Shakira Appears In Sketch, Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To celebrate the release of “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” music sensation Shakira has a big role on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first appears in the cold open, joining Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon for a sketch. Later, she joins Fallon for an interview.

Before leaving, she takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features interviews with Dakota Fanning and Mo Gilligan. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

First-look photos follow.