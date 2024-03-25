Sasha Alex Sloan Scheduled To Perform On April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Fresh off the release of single “Me Again,” Sasha Alex Sloan will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the artist will perform on the April 1 edition of the popular late-night talk show. The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jonathan Groff.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Shakira (March 25), the cast of The Who’s Tommy (March 26), Lizzy McAlpine (March 27), and MAX (March 28). Complete listings follow:
Monday, March 25: Guests include Shakira, Dakota Fanning, Mo Gilligan and musical guest Shakira. Show #1947
Tuesday, March 26: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Pete Townshend and a performance from The Who’s Tommy. Show #1948
Wednesday, March 27: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1949
Thursday, March 28: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Neal Brennan and musical guest MAX. Show #1950
Friday, March 29: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Dev Patel and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1951
Monday, April 1: Guests include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Sasha Alex Sloan. Show #1952
