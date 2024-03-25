Billboard Hot 100: Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Becomes #1 Song In America

As it celebrates its thirty-second week on the Billboard Hot 100, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” secures an even bigger achievement: the chart’s #1 position.

Indeed, the multi-format sensation rises one spot to #1 on this week’s chart, giving the artist the #1 song in America for the first time in his career.

A balanced hit, “Lose Control” ranked as the tracking period’s #3 song for radio airplay, #4 song for streaming, and #6 song for digital song sales.

The song replaces Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” atop the chart. That song falls to #3, with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rising one spot to #2.