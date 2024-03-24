Ryder McCrann Looks Beautiful In New Balcony Pictures; Jokes That She’s “Never Leaving” Miami

ASU student and influencer Ryder McCrann shared a new Instagram gallery Sunday afternoon. Within a few hours, it was already her most liked post in two months.

The immediate resonance is as unsurprising as it is notable.

Consisting of three photos, the gallery finds Ryder posing on a Miami balcony while wearing the lovewave Carra two-piece from Revolve. She looks stunningly beautiful in each shot, a positioned affirmed by the impressive like count and dozens of glowing comments.

“Never leaving,” jokes McCrann in the caption. If extending her time in Miami leads to more content like this, her 125K followers will doubtfully object.

Shortly before sharing the Instagram post, McCrann delivered a TikTok in the same swimsuit. That post, too, is proving especially resonant — with 185,000 views, it is already her most-watched post since mid-February.