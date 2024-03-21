Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, Natasha Behnam Talk “Girls On The Bus” On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from the stars of the Max series “The Girls On The Bus.”

Indeed, Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, and Natasha Behnam drop by the daytime talk show to discuss their new series. The interview touches on the excitement over seeing their images across various media, as well as some “out of body experiences.”

In addition to those cast members, Thursday’s “Jennifer” features a chat with Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer.

The episode will air later in the day; first-look photos of the “Girls On The Bus” stars follow.