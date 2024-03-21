“Last Airbender” Stars Elizabeth Yu, Kiawentiio Appear On March 25 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The Netflix adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will have a presence on the March 25 “Kelly Clarkson Show,” as cast members Elizabeth “Lizzy” Yu and Kiawentiio drop by.

They take part in an interview on the broadcast, joining host Kelly Clarkson for a chat about the show and more. Fellow interviewee Willie Geist is also present on the couch for part of the interview.

“The Last Airbender,” which premiered earlier this year, has already been renewed for two more seasons.

The March 25 “Kelly” will air during the day; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping: