Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay’s “Sensational” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Sensational” reaches #1 at another radio format.

One week after reaching #1 at urban radio, Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” reaches the pinnacle of another format’s chart.

Indeed, the song rises three places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio listing.

“Sensational” received ~5,705 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 720 and giving the song a narrow lead over Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

That song falls to #2 on this week’s listing.

310babii’s “Soak City” ascends two spots to #3, while JID’s “Surround Sound (featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” drops two places to #4.

Up one spot, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” claims #5.

