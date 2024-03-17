in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Rises To #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Lose Control” takes over the top spot at Hot AC radio.

Teddy Swims - Lose Control live video screenshot | Warner Music

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, rising one place to reach the chart’s peak.

“Lose Control” received a format-leading ~5,674 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 392.

Down one place, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” settles for #2.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” holds at #3, as Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” stays in the chart’s #4 position.

Up two places, Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” reaches a new peak of #5.

billie eilishjustin timberlakelose controltate mcraeTaylor Swiftteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Muni Long’s “Made For Me” Officially Claims #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Reclaims #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Securing 5th Week In Pinnacle Position