Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Rises To #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, rising one place to reach the chart’s peak.
“Lose Control” received a format-leading ~5,674 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 392.
Down one place, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” settles for #2.
Tate McRae’s “greedy” holds at #3, as Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” stays in the chart’s #4 position.
Up two places, Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” reaches a new peak of #5.
Comments
Loading…