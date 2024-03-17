Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Reclaims #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Securing 5th Week In Pinnacle Position

After ceding the throne to Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” on last week’s listing, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” retakes the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Lovin On Me” secures a fifth overall week — across three separate reigns — at #1 on the pop chart. The multi-format hit received ~15,334 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 76.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises one spot to #2, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” ascends one spot to a new high of #3. The aforementioned “Is It Over Now?” drops to #4, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” stays at #5.