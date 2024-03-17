in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Reclaims #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Securing 5th Week In Pinnacle Position

“Lovin On Me” begins another run atop the pop chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

After ceding the throne to Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” on last week’s listing, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” retakes the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Lovin On Me” secures a fifth overall week — across three separate reigns — at #1 on the pop chart. The multi-format hit received ~15,334 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 76.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises one spot to #2, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” ascends one spot to a new high of #3. The aforementioned “Is It Over Now?” drops to #4, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” stays at #5.

