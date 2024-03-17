Sharny Ceballos Rocks Red Swimsuit, Looks Unsurprisingly Amazing In New Beach Instagram Pictures

In some cases, our social media features are tied to big events, fashion campaign launches, or career milestones. In other cases, they highlight stunning models who consistently deliver great content — and undeniably warrant your follow (and massive fashion industry attention).

The latter is true of Sharny Ceballos, who regularly delivers standout swimsuit and fashion content for nearly 50,000 followers. She kept true to that trend Sunday, sharing new shots in a red bikini.

While wearing red (and using a strawberry caption) may not be the obvious choice for a St. Patrick’s Day post, it is unlikely many will complain after seeing how beautiful she looks in the shots. The post, which has already amassed a healthy dose of praise in the comments, further solidifies Sharny as a creator to watch.

Recent standout posts, including Sunday’s update, follow.