Francia Raisa Returns To Instagram With Stunning New Beach Pictures

As an immensely popular actress and impressive salsa crafter, Francia Raisa has built a sizable social media following. It has been a little over a month, however, since that following received a new Instagram feed post.

That changed Friday, when Raisa shared some new beach pictures on her feed. Showcasing her stellar figure and a great beach view, the pictures proved immediately resonant with followers.

“Did you miss me,” reads the very rhetorical photo in the new caption.

A look at Francia Raisa’s latest Instagram post follows.