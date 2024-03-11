Selena Gomez’s “Love On” Officially Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Knox’s “Not The 1975” Top 25

Selena Gomez’s “Love On” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, formally moving into this week’s Top 20.
Up three places, the single earns #19 on this week’s listing. “Love On” received 3,956 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,098 plays.
— As “Love On” officially joins the Top 20, Knox’s “Not The 1975” makes its first foray into the chart’s Top 25.
Played 2,783 times during the tracking period, “Not The 1975” rises three places to #23. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 374.
