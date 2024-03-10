in Hot On Social

Minee Marx Delivers Another Stunning Instagram Moment, Looks Gorgeous In New Selfies, Digital Pictures

The model looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her latest Instagram post.

Minee Marx stuns in her latest Instagram post (Via @mineemarx)

Model and “Big Brother Australia” housemate Mineé Marx treated her Instagram followers to an utterly breathtaking collection of new photos Sunday.

The new, six-picture gallery finds Mineé wearing a sparkly, hibiscus-toned bikini across a collection of digital shots and mirror selfies. the angles may be different, but the commonality is that all showcase the model’s killer figure and undeniable beauty.

Letting the photos do the talking, Mineé merely captioned the post with several hibiscus emojis.

With already a few likes and dozens of glowing comments to its record, the post should have no trouble matching Mineé’s usual standard for engagement. And it should help keep her follower count — now at 58K — continue its upward trend.

Embeds of gallery and other highlights follow.

minee marx

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

