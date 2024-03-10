Minee Marx Delivers Another Stunning Instagram Moment, Looks Gorgeous In New Selfies, Digital Pictures

Model and “Big Brother Australia” housemate Mineé Marx treated her Instagram followers to an utterly breathtaking collection of new photos Sunday.

The new, six-picture gallery finds Mineé wearing a sparkly, hibiscus-toned bikini across a collection of digital shots and mirror selfies. the angles may be different, but the commonality is that all showcase the model’s killer figure and undeniable beauty.

Letting the photos do the talking, Mineé merely captioned the post with several hibiscus emojis.

With already a few likes and dozens of glowing comments to its record, the post should have no trouble matching Mineé’s usual standard for engagement. And it should help keep her follower count — now at 58K — continue its upward trend.

Embeds of gallery and other highlights follow.