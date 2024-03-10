in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Exes” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“exes” indeed secures a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Tate McRae - exes video screenshot | RCA

The projection did not move wrong, as Tate McRae’s “exes” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the “greedy” follow-up rises one spot to #10.

“Exes” received ~8,039 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 285. The song marks the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

“Exes” joins the Top 10 as the aforementioned “greedy” retains its Top 5 standing. The former #1 hit slides one spot to #5 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

