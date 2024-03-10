Tate McRae’s “Exes” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

The projection did not move wrong, as Tate McRae’s “exes” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the “greedy” follow-up rises one spot to #10.

“Exes” received ~8,039 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 285. The song marks the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

“Exes” joins the Top 10 as the aforementioned “greedy” retains its Top 5 standing. The former #1 hit slides one spot to #5 this week.