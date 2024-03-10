in Music News

Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay’s “Sensational” Officially Secures #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Sensational” rises to #1 on this week’s urban listing.

Chris Brown - Sensational video screenshot | RCA

Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” jumps into the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,742 times during the March 3-9 tracking period, the collaboration rises two places to the pinnacle spot. This week’s spin count reflects a mammoth week-over-week gain of 884.

Up two places, 310babii’s “Soak City” secures #2 on the listing. Muni Long’s “Made For Me” concurrently rises two spots to #3.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” meanwhile declines two places, settling for #4 on the latest chart. Offset’s “Worth It (featuring Don Tolvier)” drops from #1 to #5 on the new listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

