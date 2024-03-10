Sum 41’s “Landmines” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

After rising to #1 on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, Sum 41’s “Landmines” retains the throne this week.

Indeed, the single earns a second week at #1 thanks to the ~2,877 spins it received during the March 3-9 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 33.

Credited with ~2,500 spins (+134), The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” rises one spot to #2.

Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill” climbs two places to #3, while Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” jumps five places to #4.

The Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” also formally secures a Top 5 position, rising three places to #5.