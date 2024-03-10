in Music News

Sum 41’s “Landmines” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Landmines” enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Sum 41 by Travis Shinn, press photo courtesy of Rise Records/Big Picture Media

After rising to #1 on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, Sum 41’s “Landmines” retains the throne this week.

Indeed, the single earns a second week at #1 thanks to the ~2,877 spins it received during the March 3-9 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 33.

Credited with ~2,500 spins (+134), The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” rises one spot to #2.

Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill” climbs two places to #3, while Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” jumps five places to #4.

The Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” also formally secures a Top 5 position, rising three places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

