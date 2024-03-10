in Music News

Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire,” The Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” Make Top 5 At Alternative Radio; Twenty One Pilots Top 10

Multiple singles make big moves on this week’s alternative radio chart.

Linkin Park - Papercuts cover, courtesy of Warner Records

The latest Mediabase alternative radio chart is an eventful one, with two noteworthy singles officially entering the Top 5 and one rocketing into the Top 10.

Up five places, Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” earns a new peak of #4 on this week’s chart. The Last Dinner Party’s breakthrough “Nothing Matters” also joins the Top 5, rising three spots to #5.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” concurrently joins the Top 10, soaring eleven spots to #8.

— “Friendly Fire” received ~2,276 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period; the count reflects a week-over-week gain of 516.

“Nothing Matters” posted a tracking period play count of ~2,115, besting last week’s mark by 220.

“Overcompensate” garnered 2,032, topping last week’s figure by a whopping 1,103.

friendly firelinkin parknothing mattersovercompensatethe last dinner partytwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ramy Youssef Booked As Host, Travis Scott Confirmed As Musical Guest For March 30 “Saturday Night Live”

Sum 41’s “Landmines” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song