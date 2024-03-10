Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire,” The Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” Make Top 5 At Alternative Radio; Twenty One Pilots Top 10

The latest Mediabase alternative radio chart is an eventful one, with two noteworthy singles officially entering the Top 5 and one rocketing into the Top 10.

Up five places, Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” earns a new peak of #4 on this week’s chart. The Last Dinner Party’s breakthrough “Nothing Matters” also joins the Top 5, rising three spots to #5.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” concurrently joins the Top 10, soaring eleven spots to #8.

— “Friendly Fire” received ~2,276 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period; the count reflects a week-over-week gain of 516.

“Nothing Matters” posted a tracking period play count of ~2,115, besting last week’s mark by 220.

“Overcompensate” garnered 2,032, topping last week’s figure by a whopping 1,103.