Kane Brown’s “I Can Feel It” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Country star Kane Brown scores a new #1 this week, as his “I Can Feel It” rises two places to the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, the Kane Brown single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 3-9 tracking period. “I Can Feel It” received ~9,193 spins (+1,434) and ~39.63 million audience impressions.

Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison” holds at #2, while HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” ascends one level to #3.

Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#4, +1) and Wallen’s own “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” (#5, +3) complete the Top 5.

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter,” last week’s leader, falls to #6.