in Music News

Kane Brown’s “I Can Feel It” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“I Can Feel It” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country chart.

Kane Brown - I Can Feel It video screenshot | RCA Nashville

Country star Kane Brown scores a new #1 this week, as his “I Can Feel It” rises two places to the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, the Kane Brown single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 3-9 tracking period. “I Can Feel It” received ~9,193 spins (+1,434) and ~39.63 million audience impressions.

Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison” holds at #2, while HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” ascends one level to #3.

Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#4, +1) and Wallen’s own “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” (#5, +3) complete the Top 5.

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter,” last week’s leader, falls to #6.

cody johnsoneric churchhardyI can feel itkane brownmorgan wallenthomas rhettwarren zeiders

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sum 41’s “Landmines” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio