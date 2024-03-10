in Music News

David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

The collaboration tops this week’s dance chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The collaboration received a format-leading ~578 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 73. The count meanwhile gives “When We Were Young” a 100-spin lead over Dua Lipa’s “Houdini,” which falls from #1 to #2 this week.

Tyla’s “Water” drops one spot to #3, as Loud Luxury’s “Young & Foolish (featuring charlieonnafriday)” retains the #4 position.

Z3LLA’s “Why Should I” concurrently makes a big jump into the Top 5, rising nine spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

