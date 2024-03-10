David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Up two places from last week’s position, David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The collaboration received a format-leading ~578 spins during the March 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 73. The count meanwhile gives “When We Were Young” a 100-spin lead over Dua Lipa’s “Houdini,” which falls from #1 to #2 this week.

Tyla’s “Water” drops one spot to #3, as Loud Luxury’s “Young & Foolish (featuring charlieonnafriday)” retains the #4 position.

Z3LLA’s “Why Should I” concurrently makes a big jump into the Top 5, rising nine spots to #5.