Sofia Jamora Looks Breathtaking In New “Island Gal” Instagram Pictures

The social media sensation delivers her latest slay.

Sofia Jamora in her "island gal" Instagram post on March 8

As her nearly 3 million followers can attest, Sofia Jamora rarely misses with her Instagram posts. She definitely did not Friday.

In an afternoon update, the popular model and creator shared a pair of pictures wearing just bikini bottoms and strategically placed flower petals. Captioned “Island gal,” the shots showcase Sofia’s amazing figure.

While engagement may not reach record levels for someone who has so many hit posts, it is clearly proving resonant. After just a few hours, it has over 40K likes and 300 mostly glowing comments.

The new post and some other recent standouts follow:

sofia jamora

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

