Tate McRae’s “Exes” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“exes” will join “greedy” in the Top 10.

As her “greedy” remains in massive rotation at pop radio, Tate McRae is set to score another Top 10 hit at the format.

Indeed, her follow-up single “exes” will join that region this week. The single already holds a Top 10 position on the building chart, and given its momentum and absence of obvious threats from below, should have no trouble retaining that spot through the close of tracking.

“Greedy,” as noted, remains a force at the format. All indications are that the former multi-week #1 will retain a Top 5 position as this week’s chart goes final.

Measuring the March 3-9 tracking period, the new chart will arrive on Sunday, March 10.

