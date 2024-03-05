Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Based on a very brisk start to the March 3-9 tracking period, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is in position to claim #1 on the next official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Beyond claiming an early lead from a spin perspective, the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault track has a clear momentum advantage over its nearest competitors. Whereas it is up significantly from the same-time-last-week mark, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” are both down.

Barring a massive change in momentum, “Is It Over Now?” should expand its lead — and ultimately secure the victory — as the chart goes final.

The next official Mediabase pop chart will arrive on Sunday, March 10.