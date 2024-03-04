in Music News

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

The collaboration tops a second consecutive Hot AC add board.

Miranda Lambert and Enrique Iglesias - Space In My Heart lyric video screenshot | Sony

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the song earns a second week as the format’s most added song.

Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” which landed at 16 new stations, takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” grabs third with 12 pickups, while an add count of 10 positions Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 8 stations, Charlotte Cardin’s “Confetti” ranks as fifth-most added.

beyonceCharlotte cardinenrique iglesiasjelly rolljessie murphMiranda LambertSelena Gomezspace in my heart

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Dua Lipa, Shinedown Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Usher, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll Top 40