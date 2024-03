Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the song earns a second week as the format’s most added song.

Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” which landed at 16 new stations, takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Beyonc√©’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” grabs third with 12 pickups, while an add count of 10 positions Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 8 stations, Charlotte Cardin’s “Confetti” ranks as fifth-most added.