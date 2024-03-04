Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the song earns a second week as the format’s most added song.

Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” which landed at 16 new stations, takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” grabs third with 12 pickups, while an add count of 10 positions Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 8 stations, Charlotte Cardin’s “Confetti” ranks as fifth-most added.