SZA’s “Saturn” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to achieving the feat at rhythmic radio, SZA’s “Saturn” officially secures this week’s most added honor at the pop format.

The new single won support from 43 Mediabase-monitored pop radio stations, yielding a first-place finish on the add board.

Picked up by 32 stations in conjunction with its official impact, Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” ranks as second-most added.

Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” earns third on the Mediabase pop add board with 29 pickups, while an add count of 28 slots Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” in fourth place. Credited with 22 new pickups, Selena Gomez’s “Love On” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Beaches’ “Blame Brett” (16 adds, 6th-most, tie), Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” (16 adds, 6th-most, tie), Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (15 adds, 8th-most), Knox’s “Not The 1975” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” (11 adds, 10th-most).