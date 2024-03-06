in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Also Pacing For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The single will become a two-format #1 this week.

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

In addition to eyeing #1 on the pop listing, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” will top this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

As the March 3-9 tracking period reaches its midway point, the vault track from “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” has taken a clear lead in hot adult contemporary airplay.

The song does have a conceivable threat in Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” which is also approaching #1, but it thus far has a clear advantage. Beyond its lead in spins, the Taylor Swift song is presently enjoying a slightly larger week-over-week airplay gain.

Assuming the two songs remain on their current trajectories, “Is It Over Now?” will secure the lead when the chart goes to print on Sunday, March 10.

