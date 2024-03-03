in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter Officially Scores First Career Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio With “Feather”

“Feather” indeed makes the top 5 on the latest pop chart.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Making good on the mid-week projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the hit single secures #5 on this week’s listing. “Feather” received ~12,414 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,021.

Already Carpenter’s biggest pop radio hit going into the week, “Feather” officially becomes her first song to ever crack the format’s Top 5. It potentially begins a radio hot streak for the artist, whose previous single “Nonsense” marked her first Top 10 hit.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

