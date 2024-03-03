Sabrina Carpenter Officially Scores First Career Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio With “Feather”

Making good on the mid-week projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, the hit single secures #5 on this week’s listing. “Feather” received ~12,414 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,021.
Already Carpenter’s biggest pop radio hit going into the week, “Feather” officially becomes her first song to ever crack the format’s Top 5. It potentially begins a radio hot streak for the artist, whose previous single “Nonsense” marked her first Top 10 hit.
