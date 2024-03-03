in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Lovin On Me” keeps the top spot on the latest pop chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

After returning to #1 on last week’s listing, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~16,468 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, the multi-format smash earns a second consecutive — and fourth overall — week at #1 on the pop chart.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” holds at #2, with Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” staying in the #3 position.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” retains the #4 position on this week’s listing, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” ticks up one place to #5.

