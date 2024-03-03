Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Remains #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning “Barbie” soundtrack single, spends a second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
“What Was I Made For?” received ~5,380 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period. Though down a non-trivial 358 from last week’s mark, the count keeps the single in the #1 position.
Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” rises two spots to #2, while Tate McRae’s “greedy” dips one level to #3. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” concurrently climbs two levels to #4.
Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” closes out the Top 5, spending another week at the #5 position.
