in Music News

Offset & Don Toliver’s “Worth It” Officially Claims #1 At Urban Radio

“Worth It” rises to the top of this week’s chart.

Offset and Don Toliver - Worth It Audio | YouTube Screenshot | Capitol

Rising one place from last week’s position, Offset’s “Worth It (featuring Don Toliver)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

The collaboration received ~5,835 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 687.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops to #2 this week, while Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” enjoys a two-place lift to #3.

Up three places, 310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” claims a new high of #4 this week. Muni Long’s “Made For Me” concurrently rises four spots to #5 on the chart.

310babiiChris Browndavidodon toliverjack harlowlojaymuni longoffsetworth it

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Enjoys 2nd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song