Offset & Don Toliver’s “Worth It” Officially Claims #1 At Urban Radio

Rising one place from last week’s position, Offset’s “Worth It (featuring Don Toliver)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

The collaboration received ~5,835 spins during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 687.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops to #2 this week, while Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” enjoys a two-place lift to #3.

Up three places, 310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” claims a new high of #4 this week. Muni Long’s “Made For Me” concurrently rises four spots to #5 on the chart.