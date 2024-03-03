Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Enjoys 2nd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” retains its status as US dance radio’s biggest song, earning a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
Indeed, “Houdini” keeps #1 thanks to the ~543 spins it received during the February 25-March 2 tracking period. Though down 39 plays from last week’s mark, the count keeps the Dua Lipa hit atop the chart.
Tyla’s “Water” stays at #2, while David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” rises three spots to #3.
Loud Luxury’s “Young & Foolish (featuring charlieonnafriday)” ascends three places to #4 on this week’s dance chart, and Vassy’s “Krazy” drops two levels to #5.
