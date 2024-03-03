in Music News

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Cody Johnson’s single takes over the top spot at country radio.

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” completes its ascent to the top of the country radio mountain, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“The Painter” seizes the throne from Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison,” which drops to #2 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “The Painter” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 25-March 2 tracking period. It received ~9,282 spins (+1,416) and ~38.54 million audience impressions.

Kane Brown’s “I Can Feel It” (#3), HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” (#4), and Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#5) hold steady to complete this week’s Top 5.

