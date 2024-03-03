Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” completes its ascent to the top of the country radio mountain, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“The Painter” seizes the throne from Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison,” which drops to #2 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “The Painter” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 25-March 2 tracking period. It received ~9,282 spins (+1,416) and ~38.54 million audience impressions.

Kane Brown’s “I Can Feel It” (#3), HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” (#4), and Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#5) hold steady to complete this week’s Top 5.