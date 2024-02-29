in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Pacing For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

It will be the artist’s first Top 5 hit.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” will continue its climb at pop radio this week, very likely moving into a Top 5 position on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Feather” is trending Top 5 through the first four days of the February 25-March 2 tracking period. Given its impressive rate of gain and separation from the chart’s lower-ranked songs, it should be able to retain its Top 5 standing as the chart goes final on Sunday.

Should it hold its position through the close of tracking, “Feather” would become the artist’s first Top 5 hit at the format. As it stands, it is already her biggest pop radio hit.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

